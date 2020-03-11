El gráfico más importante para entender una epidemia

Hemos entrado en una nueva fase en la lucha frente al virus.
Contener el nuevo coronavirus y eliminarlo, "sacarlo de la circulación", como se hizo con el coronavirus SARS-CoV-1 en el año 2003 parece ya imposible.
Lo mejor a lo que podemos aspirar ahora es a frenar la velocidad de transmisión y evitar así el colapso del sistema sanitario. Es lo que los epidemiólogos llaman "aplastar la curva".
En el siguiente gráfico tenéis la representación gráfica. En rojo, el número de casos en el tiempo si no tomamos medidas. En azul, lo que ocurriría tomando las medidas correctas. Y la línea punteada representa la capacidad del Sistema Sanitario. Resulta fundamental que no la sobrepasemos.
No es lo mismo tener 100 casos en 1 día que 10 casos en 10 días. (Aunque el número total de casos sea el mismo). Imaginad la diferencia que eso representa para un hospital.
Los científicos llevan apenas 3 meses estudiando el nuevo coronavirus y hay, por tanto, muchísimas cosas que aún no conocemos. Pero de Wuhan aprendimos algo: la letalidad se dispara cuando colapsa el Sistema Sanitario.
Esta enfermedad es mucho menos mortal si en los casos más graves los afectados tienen acceso a oxígeno, medicamentos necesarios y soporte vital.
Las plazas disponibles en las Unidades de Cuidados Intensivos son muy limitadas. Aquí tenéis el número de estas camas por 100.000 habitantes en diferentes países europeos:
Además de evitar el colapso del Sistema Sanitario, "ganarle tiempo a la infección" es importante también por otros motivos:
- Tiempo para que se prepare y organice el personal sanitario.
- Tiempo para que los investigadores aprendan más detalles sobre el virus y empiecen a desarrollar nuevos fármacos y una vacuna.
- Tiempo para que el público aprenda las medidas básicas de higiene y de "distanciamiento social".
Pero, ¿es posible "aplastar" la curva?
Sí, China y Corea del Sur nos han mostrado que es posible conseguirlo. Mirad este gráfico de Corea del Sur. Las barras verdes son los nuevos casos detectados cada día:
En esta tarea, todos tenemos responsabilidad.
