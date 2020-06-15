Principia Marsupia

CÃ³mo las teorÃ­as de la conspiraciÃ³n nos ponen a todos en peligro

Alberto Sicilia

Bill Gates. El 5G. Una vacuna que contiene nanobots para controlarnos.

Las pandemias son terreno fÃ©rtil para las teorÃ­as de la conspiraciÃ³n.

En la Edad Media se consideraban un castigo de Dios, o se echaba la culpa a las brujas o a los judÃ­os. En la Europa de la peste negra se cometieron innumerables matanzas para castigar a los culpables de una enfermedad tan terrible.

En realidad eran las ratas y las pulgas, pero pasarÃ­an siglos hasta que lo aprendiÃ©semos.

Incluso en el Londres victoriano, con la Ciencia floreciendo, la idea de que las enfermedades infecciosas venÃ­an de la "miasma" (los malos olores) era comÃºn entre las Ã©lites. Los culpables eran los pobres, los inmigrantes que morÃ­an a decenas en los barrios hacinados del East End.

En realidad era el agua pestilente de los rÃ­os londinenses.

En los aÃ±os â€™80 apareciÃ³ el VIH. Entonces el rumor mÃ¡s extendido decÃ­a que el virus habÃ­a sido creado en un laboratorio militar estadounidense de la base de Fort Dertrick. Los agentes de la CIA habÃ­an mezclado dos virus, el "Visna" y el "HTLV-1" y los habÃ­an probado con prisioneros a quienes a cambio les concedÃ­an la libertad.

En realidad era un virus habÃ­a saltado desde los chimpancÃ©s a los humanos en lo que es hoy la RepÃºblica DemocrÃ¡tica del Congo.

Ahora somos capaces de hacer millones de tests al dÃ­a. Sabemos construir el Ã¡rbol filogenÃ©tico del virus. Y a pesar de ello, seguimos queriendo encontrar un culpable, una mano que conspira en la sombra. Necesitamos moralizar la pandemia.

El peligro es que todas esas historias que nos contamos tienen graves consecuencias para la salud de todos.

SegÃºn una reciente encuesta publicada por el NORC Institute of Public Affairs, apenas el 50% de la poblaciÃ³n estadounidense se pondrÃ­a sin dudar la vacuna frente al coronavirus en caso de estar disponible. Otro 30% se lo pensarÃ­a y un 20% se negarÃ­a en rotundo.

Los cientÃ­ficos luchan estos dÃ­as en dos terrenos diferentes: por un lado frente el virus y por el otro frente a la mentira.