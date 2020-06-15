Bill Gates. El 5G. Una vacuna que contiene nanobots para controlarnos.
Las pandemias son terreno fÃ©rtil para las teorÃas de la conspiraciÃ³n.
En la Edad Media se consideraban un castigo de Dios, o se echaba la culpa a las brujas o a los judÃos. En la Europa de la peste negra se cometieron innumerables matanzas para castigar a los culpables de una enfermedad tan terrible.
En realidad eran las ratas y las pulgas, pero pasarÃan siglos hasta que lo aprendiÃ©semos.
Incluso en el Londres victoriano, con la Ciencia floreciendo, la idea de que las enfermedades infecciosas venÃan de la "miasma" (los malos olores) era comÃºn entre las Ã©lites. Los culpables eran los pobres, los inmigrantes que morÃan a decenas en los barrios hacinados del East End.
En realidad era el agua pestilente de los rÃos londinenses.
En los aÃ±os â€™80 apareciÃ³ el VIH. Entonces el rumor mÃ¡s extendido decÃa que el virus habÃa sido creado en un laboratorio militar estadounidense de la base de Fort Dertrick. Los agentes de la CIA habÃan mezclado dos virus, el "Visna" y el "HTLV-1" y los habÃan probado con prisioneros a quienes a cambio les concedÃan la libertad.
En realidad era un virus habÃa saltado desde los chimpancÃ©s a los humanos en lo que es hoy la RepÃºblica DemocrÃ¡tica del Congo.
Ahora somos capaces de hacer millones de tests al dÃa. Sabemos construir el Ã¡rbol filogenÃ©tico del virus. Y a pesar de ello, seguimos queriendo encontrar un culpable, una mano que conspira en la sombra. Necesitamos moralizar la pandemia.
El peligro es que todas esas historias que nos contamos tienen graves consecuencias para la salud de todos.
SegÃºn una reciente encuesta publicada por el NORC Institute of Public Affairs, apenas el 50% de la poblaciÃ³n estadounidense se pondrÃa sin dudar la vacuna frente al coronavirus en caso de estar disponible. Otro 30% se lo pensarÃa y un 20% se negarÃa en rotundo.
Los cientÃficos luchan estos dÃas en dos terrenos diferentes: por un lado frente el virus y por el otro frente a la mentira.
