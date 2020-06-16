Principia Marsupia

Así funciona la 'app' de Alemania que te avisa si has estado cerca de alguien infectado

Alberto Sicilia

El Gobierno de Alemania ha lanzado hoy una "app" para móvil que te avisa de si has estado cerca de alguien que, después de encontrarse contigo, da positivo en un test.

La "app" funciona a través de la conexión Bluetooth del teléfono.

Cada vez que te acercas a dos metros de alguien que también tenga la aplicación instalada, los dos teléfonos se intercambian dos códigos aleatorios generados en el momento.

No se intercambia ni la identidad ni la localización.

Los códigos se eliminan de los teléfonos después de 14 días, el periodo máximo de incubación del virus. (Si ninguna de las dos personas da positivo dos semanas después del encuentro es imposible que haya habido contagio).

Si una persona da positivo, puede elegir publicar en un servidor sus códigos aleatorios (sin ninguna información personal) y eso avisa a los teléfonos de toda la gente con la que haya estado a menos de 2 metros.

Así puedes saber que has estado cerca de un positivo por coronavirus y tomar las medidas adecuadas.