Principia Marsupia

El virus del nuevo brote en Pekín es el mismo que ya conocíamos

Alberto Sicilia

En los últimos días han aparecido informaciones afirmando que el nuevo brote en Pekín podría ser un nuevo virus o una variante genética desconocida del coronavirus que azota al mundo.

Sin embargo, los científicos chinos han publicado hoy dos secuencias genéticas que desmontan estas hipótesis.

El brote de Pekín está causado por el mismo coronavirus y pertenece a una "familia" (en términos técnicos es del clado GR) que se ha visto en otros países.

Aquí tenéis el árbol filogenético del virus del brote pequinés:

En este otro gráfico podéis ver dónde se sitúa el clado GR (corresponde al color azul clarito) entre las más de 47.000 secuencias completas que ya tenemos secuenciadas del coronavirus:

Geográficamente se trata de una cepa del virus que ha sido muy común en Japón y en otros países europeos:

 