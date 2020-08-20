Principia Marsupia

Los distritos del sur de Madrid: una bomba a punto de estallar a días de la vuelta al cole

Alberto Sicilia

La situación es cada vez más preocupante en los distritos al sur de Madrid.

Para que os hagáis una idea: según las reglas de Alemania, se deben confinar aquellas zonas que tengan una prevalencia por encima de 100. (La prevalencia es el número de casos por 100.000 habitantes en los últimos 14 días). Pues al sur de Madrid hay barrios muy poblados con una prevalencia por encima de 500.

Lo más preocupante es que se trata de barrios con muchísima población: son más grandes que muchas capitales de provincia en España.

Carabanchel. Habitantes: 244.000. Incidencia a catorce días: 401

Puente de Vallecas. Habitantes: 228.000. Incidencia a catorce días: 400

Usera. Habitantes: 135.000. Incidencia a catorce días: 528

Villaverde. Habitantes: 142.000. Incidencia a catorce días: 379

Esos valores son una auténtica barbaridad: son los que ha alcanzado Zaragoza durante las últimas semanas. Estamos hablando de la región más castigada de Europa.

La evolución de la pandemia en la Comunidad no podría ser más preocupante. El número de casos se ha multiplicado por 28 durante el último mes.

Además, Fuenlabrada también está con una incidencia por encima de 300.

En Madrid ya hay más de 1.200 hospitalizados y 26 personas en la UCI.

La mortalidad aún no ha experimentado un salto, pero si algo hemos aprendido en esta pandemia es que primero se disparan los casos y sólo semanas después llega el aumento de muertos.

Más opiniones del autor »