El sistema inmunitario de las mujeres lucha mejor frente al coronavirus que el de los hombres

Si algo nos ha enseñado la pandemia es que la probabilidad de morir por covid depende muchísimo de la edad.
Pero también depende del sexo: la probabilidad de acabar hospitalizado, en la UCI, o morir es bastante más grande entre los hombres mayores (en color azul en la figura) que entre las mujeres mayores (en color rojo en la figura).
Un estudio publicado esta semana en Nature explica la razón: los hombres producen una respuesta inmunitaria mucho más débil que la de las mujeres.
El artículo describe un detallado análisis de todos los parámetros de la infección. Tanto hombre como mujeres presentaban la misma carga viral y parecidos niveles de anticuerpos IgG y IgM.
Pero los investigadores encontraron que el sistema inmunitario de las mujeres produce más linfocitos-T, que pueden matar a las células infectadas. Los hombres producen menos, y esa cantidad disminuye rápidamente con la edad.
Además tanto los hombres, como algunas mujeres que enfermaban más gravemente tenían altas concentraciones de citoquinas, unas proteínes que provocan inflamación.
El estudio describe cómo el sistema inmunitario femenino lucha mejor contra el virus que el masculino, pero aún no conocemos las razones de esas diferencias. Es una de las cuestiones que otros equipos están investigando.
