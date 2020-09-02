Principia Marsupia

España roza ya los 7.000 hospitalizados por Covid-19

Alberto Sicilia

Las claves para entender los datos de hoy, miércoles 2 de septiembre:

* El Ministerio de Sanidad ha notificado 8.581 nuevos casos y 42 fallecidos durante el último día en España.

* España sigue siendo, con mucha diferencia, el país europeo con más casos positivos por habitante. El segundo es Francia con menos de la mitad.

* Los hospitales se siguen llenando: ya hay 6.924 personas ingresadas en nuestro país.

* En la Comunidad de Madrid, la región más azotada en estos momentos, los ingresados ocupan ya el 15% de todas las camas disponibles. Es muchísimo, pues debemos tener en cuenta que las demás enfermedades siguen ahí y hay que tratarlas.

* Por detrás de Madrid, Euskadi y La Rioja son las regiones que tienen más casos por habitante. Aunque el caso de Euskadi es particular pues está realizando muchas más PCRs por habitante que el resto de CCAA.

