Principia Marsupia

El número de casos en Madrid se estabiliza tras un mes de crecimiento

Alberto Sicilia

Las claves para entender los datos de hoy, jueves 3 de septiembre:

* El Ministerio de Sanidad ha notificado 8.581 nuevos casos y 42 fallecidos durante las últimas 24 horas en España.
* Seguimos siendo, con diferencia, el país de Europa con más casos por habitante. Detrás de nosotros están Francia y Rumanía con menos de la mitad.
* Una buena noticia: parece que el número de casos diarios en Madrid (en color verde en el gráfico) parece que se estabiliza tras más de un mes de crecimiento.
* Un ejercicio deprimente es compararnos con Italia (en color naranja). Los dos países tuvimos una primera ola similar, pero en este segundo embate, la situación no podría ser más diferente. Italia tiene 120 personas en la UCI. En España hay 930.
