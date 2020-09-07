Principia Marsupia

España se convierte en el primer país europeo que supera los 500.000 casos

Alberto Sicilia

Las claves para entender los datos de hoy, lunes 7 de septiembre:

* El Ministerio de Sanidad ha añadido 26.560 nuevos casos y 98 fallecidos durante los últimos tres días.

* España se convierte oficialmente en el primer país europeo que pasa de los 500.000 casos positivos desde el inicio de la pandemia. El segundo es Reino Unido con 350.000 y eso que tienen 20 millones de habitantes más y hacen más PCRs por persona.

* La situación más preocupante se vive sin duda en la Comunidad de Madrid: el número diario de casos, tras unos días de mantenerse estables,  ha vuelto a crecer.

* En Madrid, las hospitalizaciones se han disparado hasta los 2.157 ingresados. Para que os hagáis una idea de lo que eso significa: el Hospital Doce de Octubre y el Gregorio Marañón tienen 2.100 camas los dos juntos.

* El Consejero de Sanidad de Madrid ha dicho que en Madrid "hay más casos porque es el lugar donde se hacen más tests". No es cierto: si miramos el número de test que se hacen por habitante, Euskadi es la CCAA donde más PCRs se hacen.

