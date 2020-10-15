Principia Marsupia

Ayuso ha hecho solo 89.000 test rápidos en vez del millón que prometió

Alberto Sicilia

El viernes 18 de septiembre, la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid prometió hacer un millón de tests rápidos de antígenos en la región durante la siguiente semana.

Lo hizo con estas palabras:

"Vamos a hacer un millón de test. Estamos hablando de 858.193 personas. A todas ellas nos gustaría realizarle en un periodo muy breve de tiempo, durante la próxima semana, estos test".

Fue el día en que Isabel Díaz Ayuso anunciaba las restricciones de movilidad en 37 Zonas Básicas de Salud de Madrid.

Han pasado no una, sino cuatro semanas desde entonces. La Comunidad de Madrid acaba de reconocer que sólo ha hecho 89.135 tests rápidos de antígenos.

Durante estas semanas, la Comunidad de Madrid no había compartido ninguna información sobre el número de pruebas que se hacían con esta nueva técnica de diagnóstico. Ayer, al fin, publicó los datos desagregados por semanas:

Resulta preocupante que el enorme hundimiento en el número de pruebas PCR que se hacen en Madrid no sea compensado por los tests de antígenos. El número de PCR que se hacen en Madrid ha caído a más de la mitad en las últimas semanas.

