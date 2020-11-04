Desde marzo, en España han muerto 65.800 personas más que en un año normal

El INE acaba de actualizar sus cifras sobre el número de fallecidos cada semana en España.
Desde principios del mes de marzo (cuando estalló la pandemia en nuestro país) hasta el 25 de octubre (último dato disponible del INE), en España han muerto 65.892 personas más que en un año normal.
Lo podéis ver en el siguiente gráfico. La línea azul representa el número de muertos cada semana en 2020. La línea negra corresponde al número de muertos de media entre 2016 y 2019 para esa misma semana.
Podemos descomponer este exceso de muertos en tres fases bien diferenciadas:
Primera ola (2 de marzo - 24 de mayo): murieron 48.681 personas más que en un año normal.
Periodo entre la primera ola y la segunda ola (25 de mayo - 21 de junio): murieron 931 personas menos que en un año normal.
Segunda ola (22 junio - 25 de octubre, último dato disponible): han muerto ya 18.141 personas más que en un año normal.
¿Esas 65.800 personas han muerto todas por covid?
La gran mayoría han muerto de covid: la pandemia es la gran diferencia sanitaria entre el año 2020 y los años 2016, 2017, 2018 ó 2019. Los números exactos los sabremos el año próximo cuando el INE publique las estadísticas de fallecidos en 2020 por causa de muerte.
Pero entre estas 65.800 personas hay también quienes han fallecido porque no pudieron ser atendidas por el colapso hospitalario, o gente que tenía miedo a ir al hospital, o diagnósticos de otras enfermedades que se han hecho tarde.
En todo caso, el exceso de muertos en 2020 respecto a un año normal es la mejor estimación del número de fallecidos originada por la crisis sanitaria que vivimos.
