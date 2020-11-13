Principia Marsupia

¿Han funcionado las medidas contra la pandemia en otros países de Europa?

Alberto Sicilia

Irlanda y Bélgica: los países que han conseguido doblegar la curva después de volver a un confinamiento estricto.

(Nota: en cada caso añado la curva de España para que sirva como referencia).

Alemania: ha conseguido estabilizar la curva (aunque no bajarla por ahora) tras cerrar bares, restaurantes y locales de ocio. 

Francia: comienza poco a poco a doblar la curva tras volver a un confinamiento.

Italia: sigue sin controlar el crecimiento de los contagios.

 

