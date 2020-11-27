Principia Marsupia

Cómo preparan las Navidades otros países europeos

Alberto Sicilia

Reino Unido

- Tres unidades familiares se podrán juntar sin límite del número máximo de personas entre el 23 y el 27 de diciembre.

- Esas "burbujas navideñas" podrán juntarse en casas o en lugares públicos abiertos, pero no en pubs ni en restaurantes.

- Las restricciones de movilidad serán relajadas entre el 23 y el 27 de diciembre para que la gente pueda volver a sus pueblos o ciudades de origen.

- Hay que recordar que Inglaterra está ahora mismo en pleno segundo confinamiento domiciliario del año, que acabará el 2 de diciembre. Cuando acabe este confinamiento, el gobierno instaurará un sistema de "semáforos" con reglas que dependerán de la incidencia acumulada en cada región.

- Los encuentros con personas que no pertenezcan a la burbuja familiar sólo podrán hacerse al aire libre y dependiendo de las normas que tenga la región en cuestión en ese momento.

Alemania

- Alemania está ahora mismo en un confinamiento light: colegios y tiendas siguen abiertos, pero bares, restaurantes y lugares de ocio están cerrados.

-. A partir del 1 de diciembre, los encuentros no podrán superar las cinco personas.

- Durante las Navidades, el número de personas que podrán juntarse serán 10, sin contar a los niños.

- Se cerrarán también las estaciones de esquí, pues fueron uno de los lugares donde comenzó a empezó a expandirse la pandemia a principios de este año. Alemania quiere extender el cierre de estaciones de esquí a nivel Europeo, pero Suiza y Austria no están de acuerdo.

Francia

- Francia está ahora mismo en el segundo confinamiento del año.

- La mayoría de las restricciones se mantendrán hasta el 15 de diciembre, cuando la mayoría serán reemplazadas por un toque de queda desde las 21 horas hasta las 7 de la mañana.

- Colegios y restaurantes no abrirán antes del 20 de enero.

- Durante las Navidades, podrá viajarse entre regiones sin restricciones. No habrá toque de queda ni en Nochebuena ni en Año Nuevo.

