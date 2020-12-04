Principia Marsupia

A cuánta gente puedo acabar contagiando según el tamaño de mi grupo navideño

Alberto Sicilia

Luis Tejido / EFE

Estos días se discute mucho el tamaño de los grupos familiares en Navidad para evitar una tercera ola.

El peligro de las pandemias es cuando entran en una fase exponencial. En una fase exponencial, el número de casos depende muchísimo de cómo sean los primeros primeros contagios, pero esto a veces resulta difícil de explicar si no es visualizándolo.

Vamos a hacer un ejercicio para visualizarlo.

Supongamos que una persona infectada se junta con grupos de diez personas durante las Navidades. Vamos a suponer que la R se mantiene constante en un valor de 2 y el tiempo de duplicación son 5 días.

PREGUNTA: ¿Cuántos contagios puede haber creado a finales de enero a partir de una sola persona?

Si me junto con cuatro grupos diferentes de 10 personas cada grupo:

Si me junto con tres grupos diferentes de 10 personas cada grupo:

Si me junto con dos grupos diferentes de 10 personas cada grupo:

Si me junto con un solo grupo de 10 personas:

 

