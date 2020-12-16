Principia Marsupia

Aragón, Castilla y León y Asturias lideran el ranking de mortalidad en la segunda ola

Alberto Sicilia

EFE/Salvador Sas

El INE ha publicado hoy su actualización sobre la cifra de fallecidos cada semana en España. Esta estadística nos permite comparar el número de muertos en España durante 2020 con un "año normal" en el que no hubo pandemia. Como hemos explicado otras veces en el blog, esa es la mejor cifra para conocer el impacto que ha tenido la emergencia sanitaria en nuestro país.

Desde marzo, en España han muerto 78.318 personas más que en un año normal. 

Primera ola (2 de marzo - 24 de mayo): murieron 48.768 personas más que en un año normal.

Segunda ola (22 junio - 6 de diciembre, último dato disponible): han muerto ya 29.549 personas más que en un año normal.

Pero estos datos podemos descomponerlos también por regiones y en las diferentes olas:

Castilla La Mancha, Madrid y Castilla y León lideraron el ranking de mortalidad durante la primera ola:

Aragón, Castilla y León y Asturias lideran el ranking de mortalidad durante la segunda ola:

Castilla La Mancha, Castilla y León y Madrid lideran el ranking de mortalidad si consideramos toda la pandemia:

El exceso de muertos en cada una de las regiones durante las dos olas sería el siguiente:

Más opiniones del autor »