La tercera ola se dispara en España tras los contagios de Navidades

Alberto Sicilia

Los datos de contagios y hospitalizados empiezan a reflejar las reuniones de las Navidades: la tercera ola se está disparando en España.

La situación más preocupante es la de Extremadura, donde la incidencia acumulada ha superado el nivel 1.000, muy por encima del nivel alcanzado en la segunda ola.

Tras Extremadura se encuentra Madrid con una incidencia acumulada de 596: aún lejos del máximo de la segunda ola pero creciendo a una velocidad similar.

El ranking de incidencia acumulada por regiones es el siguiente:

Aunque los datos de hospitalizados van siempre con unos días de retraso respecto a la incidencia, el incremento de ingresados durante los últimos días también es muy preocupante. Ya hay más de 17.900 personas ingresadas en nuestro país por covid.

La situación más preocupante es la de la Comunitat Valenciana, donde el número de hospitalizados por covid ya supera los de la primera ola:

El ranking de número de hospitalizados por tamaño de la población está así:

