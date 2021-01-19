La tercera ola ya es mucho peor que la segunda

La tercera ola en España ya es bastante peor que la segunda: y aún no parece que hayamos tocado el máximo.
La incidencia a catorce días en nuestro país ya pasa de 700, mientras que el pico de la segunda ola, registrado el 4 de noviembre fue de 529.
El número de casos registrados está completamente descontrolado en Extremadura, donde la incidencia ya supera los 1.400 casos por cada 100.000 habitantes.
Tras Extremadura, la incidencia sigue por encima del nivel 1.000 en Murcia y Castilla La Mancha. Cantabria, Asturias y Canarias cierran la clasificación.
Como siempre decimos en este blog, la estadística más fiable sobre el estado de la pandemia es la ocupación hospitalaria.
Pues bien: no sólo ya hemos superado de largo el máximo de la segunda ola sino que la curva está aún en un crecimiento más rápido que entonces.
En nueve CCAA el número de hospitalizados se ha más que duplicado durante las últimas cuatro semanas: un ritmo absolutamente insostenible para cualquier sistema sanitario.
El caso de Murcia es especialmente preocupante: han pasado de 250 hospitalizados a 869 en apenas dos semanas.
Por otro lado, el ranking del número de hospitalizados en relación al tamaño de la población sería el siguiente:
Las UCIs, donde la estancia media de los pacientes es de un mes, están más que sobrecargadas. El límite de situación extrema es una ocupación de pacientes covid del 25% y ya hay diez CCAA por encima de ese límite.
