Dos décadas de investigación para encontrar el primer fármaco no definitivo contra el alzheimer

Estamos siendo testigos de un milagro científico: menos de un año desde que se desató la pandemia de un nuevo virus, ya hay más de mil millones de personas que han recibido la vacuna.
Pero no ocurre lo mismo para otras enfermedades. Quizás el Alzheimer es uno de los ejemplos opuestos perfectos: la primera causa de demencia, una enfermedad con la que viven más de 40 millones de personas en el mundo y con ese número de afectados que seguirá aumentando rápidamente en los próximas décadas por el crecimiento en la esperanza de vida.
A pesar de los esfuerzos de los científicos, seguimos lejos de entenderla y tener un tratamiento efectivo.
El pasado lunes, EEUU aprobó el primer medicamento contra el Alzheimer en los últimos 20 años. Pero la aprobación de esta sustancia (llamada 'aducanumab') no ha estado exenta de polémica. En marzo de 2019, se pararon los dos ensayos clínicos en la Fase III pues en los datos preliminares no se observaba una eficacia mayor que el placebo.
Posteriormente, Biogen, la compañía que desarrolla el medicamento, anunció que un análisis completo de los datos sí que demostraba la eficacia del tratamiento.
La 'hipótesis amiloide'
Durante décadas, la hipótesis principal de la causa del Alzheimer ha sido la formación de unas placas en el cerebro de un compuesto llamado beta-amiloide. Estos depósitos, descritos con precisión desde 1984, desencadenarían el proceso neurodegenerativo de la enfermedad. El aducanumab es un anticuerpo cuyo objetivo es el compuesto beta-amiloide.
Pero la 'hipótesis amiloide' sigue sin convencer a todos los científicos.
Algunos investigadores creen sin embargo que el principal causante son los ovillos de la proteína 'tau'. O una combinación del beta-amiloide y tau.
Otras hipótesis sobre el origen del Alzheimer incluyen el efecto de infecciones virales.
