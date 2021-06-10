La incidencia por covid sube en algunas comunidades, pero los hospitalizados siguen bajando

El descenso en la incidencia de la covid se ha frenado en algunas CCAA: Andalucía, Baleares, Valencia o La Rioja llevan ya algunas semanas de ligera subida.
Afortunadamente, la efectividad de la campaña de vacunación se muestra en la bajada continua del número de hospitalizados en esas mismas regiones.
Si incluimos ahora a todas las CCAA, la situación es muy heterogénea. Desde La Rioja o Andalucía, donde la incidencia roza los 200, hasta Valencia o Baleares que están por debajo de 50.
En cuanto a los hospitalizados por número de habitantes, es casi 7 veces mayor en Madrid o Euskadi que en Valencia o Murcia.
