Los pilares para una inmunidad duradera frente a la covid

La inmunidad frente a la covid será probablemente duradera en el tiempo. En un artículo publicado ayer en la revista Nature, se revisan los pilares fundamentales que constituyen la protección de larga duración.
Los anticuerpos neutralizantes son las proteínas que impiden que el virus se introduzca en las células y las infecte.
La cantidad de anticuerpos frente al virus cae rápidamente en los meses inmediatamente posteriores a la infección. Pero sus niveles se mantienen estables una vez pasan 6-12 meses.
Además, un porcentaje de los linfocitos B, las células que producen los anticuerpos también sobrevive.
Hay varios tipos de linfocitos B. Están los linfocitos B 'de memoria' que siguen patrullando en la sangre por si se encuentran de nuevo con el patógeno. Y también existe otra clase de linfocitos B llamados 'plasmocitos de larga duración' que pueden producir una enorme cantidad de anticuerpos si es necesario. Estos plasmocitos se quedan resguardados en la médula ósea y allí pueden permanecer durante años preparados para segregar anticuerpos si el sistema inmunitario detecta que el coronavirus ha vuelto.
Estudios previos de otras infecciones ya habían señalado que estos plasmocitos se mantienen incluso cuando han desaparecido los linfocitos B de memoria.
