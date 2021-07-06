Los contagios se disparan hasta un 450% entre algunos grupos de jóvenes

España ha entrado definitivamente en una nueva ola de covid.
El número diario de casos se ha triplicado en las dos últimas semanas:
La velocidad de crecimiento es mayor que en otras olas:
A diferencia de olas anteriores, el número de casos es muy diferente entre diferentes grupos de edad.
La incidencia acumulada es 20 veces mayor entre los jóvenes que entre los más mayores:
En algunas CCAA como Navarra, la incidencia se ha disparado en un 450% en el fin de semana:
Afortunadamente el porcentaje de positivos que acaba hospitalizado sigue bajando:
Si en olas anteriores la presión estaba en los hospitales, ahora pasará a los centros de salud.
