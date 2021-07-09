Variante delta: qué síntomas provoca y cuál es la eficacia de las vacunas frente a ella

¿Cuántas mutaciones tiene la variante delta?
La variante delta tiene 17 mutaciones respecto al virus original.
En el siguiente gráfico están señalados los lugares en el genoma del virus donde aparecen esas mutaciones. Las más preocupantes son las 4 mutaciones en la 'espina' del virus.
¿Es más contagiosa?
Sí, la variante delta parece más transmisible que la variante alfa y la variante original del virus. Mirad la fuerza con la que entró en Reino Unido: en el siguiente gráfico se muestra el número de casos acumulados desde que apareció.
Otra forma de medir la transmisibilidad de una variante es el llamado 'índice de ataque secundario' (SAR, por sus siglas en inglés). De entre los contactos cercanos de quienes dan positivo, ¿cuántos dan también positivo?
Una tercera medida de la mayor contagiosidad de esta variante es ver cómo ha desplazado a otras variantes que había en circulación.
En el siguiente gráfico el color naranja clarito corresponde a la variante original del virus, el rojo a la variante alfa y el verde a la delta.
¿Cuáles son los síntomas?
Según un estudio realizado en el Reino Unido, los síntomas de una infección con la variante delta son algo diferentes de la covid original y se parecen más a los de una gripe.
Los síntomas más comunes son, por este orden: dolor de cabeza, garganta seca y fiebre.
¿Son eficaces las vacunas frente a esta variante?
Todos los datos siguen indicando la efectividad de las vacunas con esta variante. Tanto para evitar la covid con síntomas:
Y más aún para evitar las hospitalizaciones:
Debemos subrayar la importancia de ponerse las dos dosis de la vacuna, como señala este estudio publicado en Nature sobre los anticuerpos generados por la vacuna:
