Así avanzan las hospitalizaciones de esta quinta ola

- El número diario de casos sigue creciendo exponencialmente y ya se acerca al máximo de la segunda ola.
2. Pero, gracias a las vacunas, el número de hospitalizaciones crece mucho más lentamente.
3. El número diario de casos entre los jóvenes (20-29 años) ya ha superado los máximos de otras olas.
4. Las hospitalizaciones de los jóvenes (20-29 años) se acercan a los máximos de otras olas y las superarán en los próximos días.
5. El número diario de casos entre los mayores de 80 años sigue muy bajo.
6. Mientras las hospitalizaciones entre los más mayores siguen muy lejos de los máximos de otras olas.
7. Antes de las vacunas, el 25% de las personas que daban positivo en el grupo de edad 70-79 años acababan en el hospital. Ahora apenas lo hacen el 6%.
8. Antes de las vacunas, el 15% de las personas que daban positivo en el grupo de edad 60-69 años acababan en el hospital. Ahora apenas lo hacen el 3%.
9. Antes de las vacunas, el 8% de las personas que daban positivo en el grupo de edad 60-69 años acababan en el hospital. Ahora apenas lo hacen el 2%.
