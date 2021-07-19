Principia Marsupia

500.000 dosis administradas por día: así avanza la vacunación en España

Alberto Sicilia

Raúl Caro - EFE

1.- España ha alcanzado un ritmo de vacunación de 500.000 dosis administradas por día durante el último mes.

2.- Si este ritmo se mantiene, llegaríamos al 70% de la población con pauta completa el 17 de agosto.

3.- La vacunación de los grupos de riesgo está ya casi completada.

4.- Galicia, Extremadura y Asturias son las CCAA más avanzadas en la vacunación. Baleares, Madrid y Canarias las más retrasadas.

5.- El 70% de las dosis administradas en España son de Pfizer

6.- España es ya uno de los países del mundo con más porcentaje de la población completamente vacunado.

