500.000 dosis administradas por día: así avanza la vacunación en España

1.- España ha alcanzado un ritmo de vacunación de 500.000 dosis administradas por día durante el último mes.
2.- Si este ritmo se mantiene, llegaríamos al 70% de la población con pauta completa el 17 de agosto.
3.- La vacunación de los grupos de riesgo está ya casi completada.
4.- Galicia, Extremadura y Asturias son las CCAA más avanzadas en la vacunación. Baleares, Madrid y Canarias las más retrasadas.
5.- El 70% de las dosis administradas en España son de Pfizer
6.- España es ya uno de los países del mundo con más porcentaje de la población completamente vacunado.
