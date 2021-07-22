Principia Marsupia

Las cifras de la quinta ola: las hospitalizaciones de los más jóvenes ya superan las de marzo de 2020

Alberto Sicilia

Jesús Diges / EFE
  1. El número de casos sigue creciendo rápidamente y ya nos acercamos a los registros máximos de la tercera ola (la de febrero-marzo de este año)

2.- El grupo de edad de 20-29 años es el que acumula la mayor cantidad de casos: ya superan con mucho los que se registraban en olas anteriores.

3.- Lo mismo ocurre en el grupo de 10 a 19 años.

4.- El número de casos entre los más mayores está empezando a crecer, pero todavía está muy por debajo de olas anteriores.

5.- El número de ingresos hospitalarios ha subido en los últimos días.

6.- El número de ingresos hospitalarios entre los más jóvenes (10-19 años) está en máximos de toda la pandemia.

7.- El grupo de edad de 20-29 años se acerca al número de ingresos diario de marzo de 2020.

8.- Los ingresos entre los más mayores siguen muy bajos.

