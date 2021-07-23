Principia Marsupia

El uso inteligente de los test rápidos puede evitar las cuarentenas

Alberto Sicilia

La utilización diaria de tests rápidos a los contactos de contagiados podría ser tan eficaz como las cuarentenas, según un estudio realizado por la Universidad de Oxford. (Lo podéis encontrar aquí en versión pre-print).

Los investigadores trabajaron con 162 escuelas de enseñanza secundaria y las dividieron en dos grupos con protocolos bien diferentes: el primer grupo usaría 'cuarentenas' y el segundo grupo utilizaría 'tests rápidos'.

  • En 76 colegios, cada vez que había un positivo se ordenaba la cuarentena durante 10 días de los contactos cercanos.
  • En otros 86 colegios, los contactos cercanos de cada contagio se hacían un test rápido de antígenos cada día y podían volver a la escuela si daban negativo.

Gracias al programa de testeo aleatorio de la salud pública británica (a través de PCRs), los epidemiólogos pudieron comparar los resultados de ambos protocolos. La conclusión es la siguiente:

  • El número de contagios resultó prácticamente idéntico: la tasa de infección en el grupo que hacía cuarentenas fue del 1,6% y del 1,5% en el grupo que usaba tests rápidos.

Las cuarentenas son una medida muy eficaz para frenar la pandemia, pero un uso inteligente de los tests rápidos podría lograr los mismos resultados y además evitar la pérdida de horas lectivas.

 

Más opiniones del autor »