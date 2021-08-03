¿Adiós al gel hidroalcohólico? Así es la casi nula transmisión del virus al tocar superficies

Pocos productos se han vendido tanto durante la pandemia como los geles hidroalcohólicos, pero las evidencias sobre su efectividad para frenar la transmisión del coronavirus siguen siendo bastante débiles.
¿Cómo funcionan el jabón al virus?
El virus de la covid está recubierto por una 'capita de grasa' que protege el material genético en su interior.
Las moléculas de jabón se 'enganchan' a esa capa de grasa y la destruyen, inactivando así el virus.
¿Y cómo funciona el alcohol?
El alcohol, en altas concentraciones, distorsiona las proteínas que forman el virus (un proceso bioquímico llamado 'desnaturalización'.
Si sabemos que el jabón y el alcohol funcionan frente al virus, ¿cuál es el problema?
Que la mayoría de los contagios se producen por vía aérea (es decir al respirar 'gotitas de agua' expulsadas por alguien contagiado).
En el caso de la transmisión aérea, ni el jabón ni el alcohol solucionan nada. Las mascarillas son lo importante.
¿Qué porcentaje de los contagios se producen por vía aérea y cuántos por superficies contaminadas?
No hay aún un número definitivo, pero los análisis más detallados indican que por cada 10.000 contactos con una superficie contaminada, se produciría 1 contagio.
