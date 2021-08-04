Principia Marsupia

Por qué sabemos que ya hemos alcanzado el máximo de la quinta ola

Alberto Sicilia

EFE/Salvador Sas

1) El número de casos llegó a 25.000 positivos por día en la tercera semana de julio. Desde entonces ha bajado notablemente.

2) El número diario de ingresos hospitalarios, que siempre lleva algunos días de retraso frente a los positivos, se ha estabilizado.

3) El número diario de ingresos en UCI aún sigue en crecimiento, pero se estabilizarán durante la próxima semana.

4) El número diario de fallecidos aún tardará algunas semanas más en estabilizarse.

