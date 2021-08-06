Qué sabemos sobre la variante lambda del coronavirus

Jamás se había seguido la evolución de un virus con tanto detalle como ha ocurrido con el SARS-CoV-2, el patógeno responsable de la covid.
Que el virus mutase y apareciesen nuevas variantes era inevitable: los virus viven mutando.
¿Qué era eso de las mutaciones?
El genoma del virus son 29,903 "letras" (llamadas nucleótidos). Aquí tenéis las primeras traducidas a ADN:
Una vez entran a las células, los virus se multiplican haciendo copias de sí mismos.
Pero al hacer esas copias, a veces se "equivocan" y cambian una letra por otra letra. El nuevo virus, que tendrá una letra de diferencia con el original, es una mutación.
¿Qué mutaciones tiene la variante lambda?
La variante lambda tiene 14 mutaciones en la proteína de la espina y 14 mutaciones más en otras partes del virus:
¿Dónde apareció esta variante?
Los primeros casos fueron detectados en Perú en diciembre de 2020.
¿Ha llegado a España?
Sí. A principios de julio de 2021 ya se habían detectado más de 100 casos de esta variante en nuestro país.
¿Cómo se sabe de qué variante me he contagiado?
Para conocer la variante de un contagio es necesario secuenciar el virus ('leer las letras de su genoma'). Una PCR no es suficiente para saberlo. En España se secuencia a un porcentaje muy bajo de los casos.
¿Qué preocupa de esta variante?
En Perú esta variante se ha convertido en la mayoritaria sobre las demás.
En el siguiente gráfico, el porcentaje de casos con lambda está representado en morado:
¿Es más contagiosa que la variante delta?
Aún no se sabe. Los investigadores están muy atentos a lo que ocurrirá en los países donde circulen ambas variantes.
¿Las vacunas funcionan frente a esta variante?
Los anticuerpos frente al virus original podrían no ser tan efectivos frente a lamba. Pero esto es algo que se ha visto en otras variantes (por ejemplo, la variante beta) donde las vacunas sí que se han demostrado efectivas.
