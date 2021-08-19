Así baja la eficacia de la vacuna con el tiempo

El rápido resurgir del coronavirus con la llegada de la variante delta ha hecho a los investigadores re-evaluar la eficacia de las vacunas.
Recordemos que para una misma vacuna se pueden medir varias eficacias: la eficacia para prevenir infecciones, la eficacia para prevenir el desarrollo de la enfermedad, la eficacia para prevenir hospitalizaciones o la eficacia para evitar la muerte.
Un estudio de la Universidad de Oxford y el Instituto Nacional de Estadística de Reino Unido ha analizado más de 3 millones de PCRs y nos proporciona las cifras más fiables hasta la fecha.
1.- La vacuna de Pfizer pierde 10 puntos de eficacia frente a la variante delta
2.- La vacuna de Oxford también pierde 10 puntos de eficacia frente a la variante delta
3.- La eficacia de la vacuna de Pfizer decae al 78% tres meses después de la segunda dosis
4.- La eficacia de la vacuna de Oxford decae al 61% tres meses después de la segunda dosis
