El volcán de La Palma y el megatsunami: un ejemplo de alarmismo científico

"Un futura erupción en el Volcán de Cumbre Vieja de la Palma podría provocar un derrumbamiento catastrófico de su ladera oeste lanzando 500 kilómetros cúbicos de roca al mar. Eso provocaría un tsunami que recorrería el Atlántico a 100 metros por segundo [...]".

Así comienza un artículo publicado por la prestigiosa revista Geophysical Research Letters en septiembre de 2001.

El estudio concluía que las olas llegarían a alcanzar los 500 metros de alto al llegar a las otras islas de Canarias y 100 metros en la costa de Marruecos.

La reciente erupción ha vuelto a poner de moda la teoría del mega-tsunami, pero lo menos conocido es que aquel estudio generó un amplio debate entre los científicos.

¿Una hipótesis imposible?

La mayoría de tsunamis están producidos por terremotos, violentas sacudidas de las placas tectónicas. Pero también hay tsunamis generados por otras causas: el impacto de un meteorito o el derrumbamiento de una montaña que caiga al mar.

Por ejemplo, el tsumani de 1792 en Nagasaki (Japón) se produjo por el derrumbamiento del flanco oeste del Monte Unzen.

¿Ha habido derrumbamientos de montañas en las Islas Canarias?

Sí. La exploración del fondo marino que rodea las islas ha mostrado que se han producido grandes derrumbamientos. El último ocurrió hace unos 15.000 años.

Si ya ha habido derrumbamientos en el pasado, entonces un tsumani es inevitable en algún momento, ¿no?

No, no es inevitable. Y aquí está la hipótesis del estudio que generó más polémica: no es lo mismo que se produzca un derrumbamiento instantáneo de una montaña (eso sí provocaría el tsunami) que un proceso que dure horas o días.

Además, el volumen de rocas que se lanzarían al mar se suponía inicialmente en 500 km cúbicos y estudios posteriores la redujeron a un máximo de 100. Las simulaciones también indican que las características del hipotético tsunami dependería mucho de la dinámica del deslizamiento.

Y para finalizar, lo más importante: en los estudios de estabilidad, los flancos de Cumbre Vieja son estables.