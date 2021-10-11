Cuando los torrentes de agua fluían en la superficie de Marte

Cuando pensamos en Marte imaginamos un paisaje árido y helado. Pero hace unos 3.800 millones de años el agua fluía por su superficie formando lagos y quizás un gran océano.
Los últimas fotos enviadas por el rover Perseverance de la NASA desde el cráter Jezero muestran las huellas inconfundibles de torrentes de agua en el pasado según muestra un grupo de investigadores en la revista Science.
El cráter, de más de 30 km. de diámetro había sido un lago.
El mismo mecanismo que los ríos de la Tierra
Los ríos de nuestro planeta arrastran limo: partículas que se sedimentan en el fondo y crean unas capas horizontales con forma de abanico en la desembocadura.
Lo mismo puede observarse en las fotos que ha enviado Perseverance:
Aquí una imagen ampliada donde pueden observarse en todo detalle las capas horizontales de sedimentación:
En esta otra imagen tomada desde arriba y coloreada, la estructura del delta se hace aún más evidente:
¿Cuándo perdió Marte su agua?
Marte aún tiene bastante agua, aunque la mayor parte está en forma de hielo en sus polos Norte y Sur. También se cree que existe mucho hielo en algunas zonas bajo la superficie.
El planeta rojo tuvo agua en su superficie, pero la mayor parte se evaporó por el viento solar. La Tierra tiene una atmósfera y un campo magnético que nos protegen de ese torrente de radiación que emite el Sol.
En un proceso que terminó hace unos 3.800 millones de años, el planeta por el que corrían torrentes de agua se disecó.
