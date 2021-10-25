El Premio Nobel 'robado' a la científica Rosalind Franklin

Antes de leer este artículo, os propongo un juego: pensad en el nombre de una científica famosa y yo intento adivinarlo.

¿Habéis pensado en Marie Curie? Me atrevo a conjeturar que ese es el primer nombre que os ha venido a la cabeza. No os faltaría razón: la científica franco-polaca es la única persona -hombre o mujer- que ha ganado dos Premios Nobel en dos disciplinas científicas diferentes (el de Física en 1903 y el de Química en 1911).

Hay, desgracidamente, una mujer central en la historía científica del siglo XX que apenas es conocida para el gran público: Rosalin Franklin, la investigadora británica que jugó un rol clave en el descubrimiento de la estructura del ADN.

Un libro recién publicado "The Secret of Life: Rosalind Franklin, James Watson, Francis Crick and the Discovery of DNA’s Double Helix" escrito por el historiador Howard Markel describe en detalle las fricciones personales entre los protagonistas de aquel gigante avance científico.

¿Qué fue 'el descubrimiento de la estructura del ADN'?

Desde los tiempos más antiguos, los seres humanos se han preguntado cómo hace la Naturaleza para que los rasgos físicos pasen de una generación a otra. O, dicho de manera más coloquial, ¿por qué los hijos se parecen al padre y a la madre?

A principios del año 1950 se había conseguido