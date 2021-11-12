Principia Marsupia

Detectan colisiones superenergéticas de agujeros negros del universo

Alberto Sicilia

Los seres humanos vemos el mundo que nos rodea a través de los ojos. En términos de la Física, nuestros ojos son 'detectores' de luz. La luz visible no es más que un tipo de vibración del campo electromagnético.

A principios del siglo pasado, Albert Einstein predijo que los objetos del Universo no sólo emiten luz, sino que también pueden emitir otro tipo de ondas diferentes: las vibraciones del espacio-tiempo.

¿Qué son las 'vibraciones del espacio-tiempo'?

El espacio-tiempo es la estructura del Universo donde vivimos. Para especificar un evento basta con dar la localización (espacio) y el momento en el que ocurre (tiempo).

Podéis imaginaros el espacio-tiempo como una especie de cuadrícula. Si el Universo estuviese vacío sería algo así:

Crédito de la imagen: ESA

Pero Einstein nos enseñó que los objetos del Universo (por ejemplo, el Sol y los planetas) causan que el espacio-tiempo se deforme:

Crédito de la imagen: ESA

Como podéis ver en la imagen, la Teoría de la Relatividad de Einstein afirma que cuanto más masivo es un objeto, más deformación causa en el espacio-tiempo.

Otra de las consecuencias de esta teoría es que si dos objetos masivos colisionan, crearán unas ondas que se expandirán por el espacio-tiempo. Algo así:

Crédito de la imagen: ESA

A estas ondas se les llama 'ondas gravitacionales' y no son más que fluctuaciones del espacio-tiempo.

¿Cómo detectar las 'ondas gravitacionales'?

Para detectar las ondas gravitacionales los científicos han construido un aparato llamado LIGO. La idea es la siguiente:

Un láser emite un rayo de luz que después se divide en dos: cada uno de esos rayos va a reflejarse a dos espejos situados a la misma distancia.

Crédito de la imagen: LIGO

Los caminos que siguen ambos rayos son perpendiculares. Ahí está la clave porque si una onda gravitacional pasa por nuestro experimento, el espacio tiempo se deformará y uno de los caminos resultará un poco más largo que el otro camino.

Si esto ocurre, los dos rayos de luz presentarán interferencias que se pueden detectar.

¿Y el aparato a conseguido detectar ondas gravitacionales?

Sí. Los científicos han presentado hoy los resultados de cuatro meses de investigaciones en tres instalaciones diferentes (dos en EEUU y una en Italia).

Han detectado 35 eventos diferentes. Dos de ellas corresponden a la colisión entre agujeros negros gigantes.

 

