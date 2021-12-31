Principia Marsupia

Una explosión de casos como no se había visto antes durante la pandemia

Alberto Sicilia

La explosión de casos positivos que estamos viviendo en los últimos días no se había observado antes durante la pandemia:

Lo mismo se observa en otros países, como Francia:

O el Reino Unido:

En Sudáfrica, donde se detectó por primera vez la variante ómicron, la subida fue muy rápida, pero la bajada también:

Afortunadamente, el número de ingresos hospitalarios no está siendo proporcional al número de casos:

