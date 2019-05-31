Ellos sí que pueden ahorrar

El Banco de España, en su último informe anual, presentado esta semana, se queja de que las familias ahorran poco. Según el Instituto Nacional de Estadística, el salario medio en nuestro país apenas sobrepasa los 24.000 euros brutos al año, de los que hay que descontar la Seguridad Social por cuenta del trabajador y el IRPF. Quienes forman la cúpula del Banco de España están, sin embargo, muy por encima de esa cifra:
- El gobernador (Pablo Hernández de Cos) gana 181.971,16 euros.
- La subgobernadora (Margarita Delgado), 172.084,22 euros.
- Los seis directores generales (Alejandro Álvarez, Óscar Arce, Juan Ayuso, Concepción Jiménez, Mercedes Olano y Jesús Saurina), entre 151.173,87 y 153.672,61 euros, sin contar los complementos personales que les correspondan.
- El secretario general (Francisco Javier Priego) y los cuatro directores generales adjuntos existentes en la actualidad (Carlos Conesa, Antonio Pérez Ocete, Francisco Monzón y Alberto Ríos), también entre 151.173,87 y 153.672,61 euros.
- Los seis miembros del Consejo de Gobierno que no lo son en razón de otro cargo (Carmen Alonso, Paz de Andrés, Rafael Castejón, Fernando Eguidazu, Nuria Más y Soledad Núñez), 53.928,68 euros o 67.661,17 si además pertenecen a la Comisión Ejecutiva.
- Aparte, todos perciben dietas de asistencia a las reuniones del Consejo de Gobierno y de la Comisión Ejecutiva (1.070,39 y 513,37 euros, respectivamente).
Por si fuera poco, el gobernador y el subgobernador del Banco de España, cuando cesan, tienen derecho a una compensación económica del 80% de su salario durante dos años a cambio de no trabajar en entidades financieras privadas. Lo mismo ocurre con los miembros no natos del Consejo de Gobierno.
Así que, cuando hablan de ahorrar, se deben de referir a ellos.
Puedes seguirme en Twitter: @vicente_clavero
