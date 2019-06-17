Crece la ofensiva de Israel contra el BDS

Israel celebrará una conferencia internacional contra el movimiento de Boicot, Desinversiones y Sanciones (BDS) que tendrá lugar en el corriente mes de junio.
El ministro de Asuntos Estratégicos, Gilad Erdan, que lidera la guerra contra el BDS, que en gran parte es secreta y bastante oscura, ha invitado a unos 350 delegaciones de 30 países, informó el viernes el diario Israel Hayom.
Erdan está concentrando la mayor parte de su esfuerzo en la Unión Europea. Su argumento es que las organizaciones del BDS buscan deslegitimar a Israel. Por supuesto, Erdan en ningún momento habla de la brutal ocupación militar de los territorios palestinos y de sus terribles consecuencias para millones de personas.
Dice Erdan que las “organizaciones antisemitas del BDS se disfrazan de activistas de los derechos humanos y recaudan millones de euros de los países occidentales”. La intención de Israel es que los países europeos dejen de financiar a las ONG que defienden el boicot contra la ocupación.
Justamente esta pasada semana se supo de manera oficial que el Mosad lleva a cabo acciones contra los dirigentes occidentales del movimiento BDS, a los que trata de desacreditar y desprestigiar públicamente.
La campaña contra el BDS tiene innumerables frentes. El mismo viernes el director del Museo Judío de Berlín, Peter Schafer, presentó su dimisión como consecuencia de las presiones de Israel y del lobby judío.
Schafer tuvo la mala idea de apoyar una carta abierta que publicaron 240 intelectuales judíos de Israel y de la diáspora en la que se afirmaba que el boicot a Israel es una forma legítima de no violencia.
El embajador de Israel en Berlín, Jeremy Issacharoff, calificó de “vergonzosa” la decisión del director del Museo Judío de sumarse a la carta de los intelectuales judíos que defendieron las acciones de boicot del movimiento BDS.
En la mencionada carta, los intelectuales judíos pidieron al gobierno alemán que siga financiando las actividades de las ONG alemanas que apoyan el BDS.
