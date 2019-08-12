Una empresa española contribuye a la ocupación israelí

La ilegal anexión del sector ocupado de Jerusalén este por parte de Israel sigue adelante.
El último anuncio en este sentido revela que la compañía española CAF se ha convertido en una de las dos empresas adjudicatarias, junto con la israelí Shapir, del proyecto con el que se pretende conectar por medio de un tranvía los mayores asentamientos judíos del área de Jerusalén con la ciudad santa.
Los asentamientos judíos están en territorio palestino y son ilegales según las leyes y las resoluciones internacionales, pero parece a que a CAF no le importa el detalle y ha concurrido al concurso abierto por las autoridades israelíes de ocupación con ese objetivo.
La contrata ganada por CAF incluye el mantenimiento de la llamada Línea Roja del tranvía ya existente, y su ampliación hasta la colonia judía de Neveh Yaakov por el norte, y hasta el Hospital Hadasa Ein Karem por el sur.
La contrata también prevé la construcción de la llamada Línea Verde, que tendrá paradas en el sector ocupado de Jerusalén. Irá de la Universidad Hebrea del Monte Scopus hata el asentemiento judío de Guiló, y acabará en Malha, con ramas que llegarán hasta el campus de la Universidad Hebrea en Guivat Ram y a Guivat Shaul. Se espera que esta Línea Verde transporte diariamente a 160.000 pasajeros.
El proyecto incluye la construcción de 27 kilómetros de vías y unas 50 estaciones, así como la fabricación de más de un centenar de vagones y complejas infraestructuras.
Está previsto que comience a funcionar en 2022 y que tres años después se completen las obras. Se trata del mayor proyecto de esta índole que se construye en Israel hasta la fecha. Las empresas adjudicatarias operarán la red durante 15 años, con opción a una extensión de otros 10 años, y se encargarán de su mantenimiento durante 25 años.
Varias compañías extranjeras, incluidas algunas de Alemania y Australia, abandonaron la puja recientemente por la presión del movimiento BDS (Boicot, Desinversiones y Sanciones), un movimiento internacional de base que lucha contra la ocupación israelí de los territorios palestinos. Sin embargo, CAF ha llevado el negocio hasta el final.
En 2015, y debido a la presión del movimiento BDS, la potente multinacional francesa Veolia vendió su participación en el consorcio que gestiona la línea de travía ya existente en Jerusalén.
