Balagán

Joe Biden e Israel

Eugenio García Gascón

Joe Biden es el expresidente de Estados Unidos que tiene más posibilidades de enfrentarse a Donald Trump en las elecciones de noviembre. Su currículo en favor del estado judío lo inició hace décadas y nunca ha parado de engordarlo.

Este mismo mes de marzo ha defendido un apoyo ciego a Israel que debe de estar "por encima de la política y más allá de la política".

"Los israelíes se levantan cada mañana haciendo frente a una amenaza existencial de los cohetes de sus vecinos desde Gaza, como ocurrió la semana pasada (...) Por eso siempre he sido partidario de que Israel sea capaz de defenderse a sí misma. Esto no solo es imprescindible para la seguridad de Israel sino también para la seguridad de Estados Unidos", ha dicho.

Además ha elogiado al "estado judío democrático" y ha dejado caer perlas de todos los tamaños acerca de su apoyo a Israel, recordando una vez más que uno de sus hijos está casado con una judía.

Israel no es un tema ajeno a Estados Unidos. Más bien es una cuestión de política interior, donde todos los políticos, casi sin excepción, coinciden en apoyar las barbaridades que a diario comete Israel contra los palestinos.

El rival de Biden en el partido demócrata, Bernie Sanders, es justamente la excepción. No es que Sanders esté contra el estado judío, pero en sus declaraciones insiste en la necesidad de acabar con la ocupación y permitir que los palestinos accedan a una vida normal.

Sanders, que es judío y de joven trabajó en un kibutz, ha sido catalogado por dirigentes israelíes y grupos afines en Estados Unidos como un judío que se odia a sí mismo.

Sanders ha dicho durante la actual campaña que si gana las elecciones presionará a Israel con la ayuda económica que pagan los contribuyentes americanos para que Israel "cambie sus políticas hacia los palestinos".

Biden ha respondido que si él es presidente dejará la embajada en Jerusalén y ha calificado de "error gigantesco" querer presionar a Israel con la ayuda económica.