Satisfacción en Israel con el nuevo líder laborista británico

A Keir Starmer, el nuevo líder del partido laborista británico en sustitución de Jeremy Corbyn, se le considera un amigo de Israel.
La prensa hebrea destaca que Starmer es un buen muchacho, está casado con una judía y entiende la situación del estado judío.
En lenguaje israelí esto significa que Starmer no dará la tabarra con la brutal ocupación de los territorios palestinos y mantendrá el pico cerrado en relación con el apartheid y los abusos que a diario sufren los palestinos.
Es decir, será lo contrario que Corbyn, a quien enseguida le pusieron el sambenito de "antisemita" solo por pedir justicia y la aplicación de las leyes internacionales. El sambenito de antisemita recae sobre cualquiera que denuncie la ocupación.
Nada más ser elegido, Starmer aprovechó la ocasión para echar flores a Israel y a los judíos sin mencionar en ningún momento la ocupación y el expolio continuado. Lo hizo de una manera muy clarita.
"El antisemitismo ha sido una mancha en nuestro partido. He visto el dolor que ha traído a muchas comunidades judías. Lo siento, y voy a arrancar este veneno de raíz", dijo para a continuación pedir el regreso de los judíos laboristas y demás sionistas que se han apartado del partido en los últimos años.
Efectivamente, no hubo ninguna mención a la situación inhumana que viven los palestinos, al saqueo de sus tierras o el bloqueo de sus ciudades y pueblos.
El mismo sábado por la tarde, solo unas horas después de ser elegido, Starmer ya escribió la primera carta a la dirección de la comunidad judía británica lamentando el número de muertos que ha causado en la comunidad el virus corona.
Los medios israelíes están seguros de que el mandato de Starmer será muy diferente al de Corbyn, en cuya expulsión participaron muy activamente tanto la comunidad judía británica y sus aliados sionistas como Israel.
