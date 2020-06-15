El cementerio de Yafa

Los palestinos de Yafa llevan una semana protestando contra la decisión del ayuntamiento de Tel Aviv de demoler un cementerio municipal para construir viviendas. Han incendiado varios coches y han lanzado un cóctel molotov contra un edificio del ayuntamiento.
La histórica ciudad de Yafa está integrada en el municipio de Tel Aviv. Poco a poco, los israelíes judíos están expulsando a la población árabe de Yafa que no fue no fue expulsada cuando se estableció el estado judío en 1948.
El avance de los israelíes judíos se produce por todas partes. Yafa es una ciudad hermosa que se encuentra al borde del mar y tiene un antiquísimo puerto. El proceso de gentrificación hace sus viviendas estén muy cotizadas, especialmente las viviendas árabes construidas siglos atrás.
El lunes pasado las excavadoras israelíes iniciaron el trabajo de nivelación del terreno en el cementerio Isaf e inmediatamente comenzaron las protestas de cientos de palestinos locales.
Los palestinos son plenamente conscientes de que la política israelí está dirigida contra ellos a todos los niveles y en todos los frentes, tanto en los territorios ocupados como dentro de Israel.
Este fin de semana el ministro de Defensa, Benny Gantz, anunció que va a legalizar los enclaves salvajes de los colonos judíos situados en tierras palestinas en la Cisjordania ocupada.
Dentro de Israel ocurre exactamente lo mismo. En Jerusalén, por ejemplo, el histórico cementerio árabe de Mamila, ha sido demolido en su mayor parte. En una zona del antiguo cementerio se está construyendo el "Museo de la Tolerancia", una de las muchas ideas brillantes que tuvo en vida el premio Nobel de la Paz Shimon Peres.
El cementerio de Mamila, donde estaban enterrados numerosos personajes históricos de los primeros siglos del islam, se ha visto reducido a la mínima expresión.
El cementerio Isaf de Yafa también es propiedad del Waqf, la institución que administra los bienes comunes de los musulmanes, que se opone a la demolición del cementerio.
El alcalde de Tel Aviv, Ron Huldai, arremetió el sábado contra los manifestantes y confirmó que las obras seguirán adelante.
