La Interpol, Turquía, los EAU y el prenda

El gobierno turco ha pedido a Interpol que arreste al antiguo líder de Fatah y exhombre fuerte en la Franja de Gaza Mohammad Dahlan.
Dahlan fue apartado del poder con el golpe de 2007, cuando Hamás se hizo con el control de Gaza.
Dahlan es un personaje controvertido que decidió exiliarse en los Emiratos Árabes Unidos, aunque desde allí ha seguido moviendo los hilos al servicio del príncipe Mohammad ben Zayed, quien ha asumido la tarea de acabar con el islam político en el mundo árabe.
Como el príncipe Ben Zayed, Dahlan siempre ha mantenido unas excelentes relaciones con Israel, y de hecho los palestinos de Gaza lo consideraban una herramienta al servicio del estado judío.
El histórico líder palestino Yaser Arafat no lo podía ver. Lo consideraba un traidor y mientras vivió lo apartó de cualquier posición de responsabilidad.
Ya residiendo en los EAU, Dahlan se ha convertido en un destacado y hábil empleado al servicio de Ben Zayed. Se le ha vinculado con intentos de desestabilizar la Franja de Gaza, pero también se le ha implicado con la guerra de Libia y en otros frentes.
El presidente Recep Tayyip Erdogan lo implicó en el intento de golpe de estado en Turquía en 2016 y también se le ha implicado en la creación de un servicio de espionaje en Turquía al servicio de los EAU, que dicho sea de paso están a partir un piñón con Israel.
El viernes la televisión turca anunció que el gobierno de Ankara ha solicitado a la Interpol su arresto.
Naturalmente, esto nunca ocurrirá puesto que el príncipe Ben Zayed no soltará a un hombre que durante años le ha servido tan bien.
El gobierno turco ha ofrecido una recompensa de 350.000 euros a quien le eche el guante, pero también se trata de un gesto simbólico.
Lo más obvio es que el nuevo Oriente Próximo se está convirtiendo en un cenagal gracias a las acciones de los EAU y sus aliados.
