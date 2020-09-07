Científicos israelíes, a favor del modelo sueco

Esta semana Israel ha pasado a ocupar el lugar más alto del podio mundial de infectados por el covid-19.
Después de haber sido un modelo durante la primera ola de la pandemia, ahora Israel se debate y estudia duras medidas de aislamiento en decenas de ciudades, sin descartarse que todo el país vuelva al cierre más o menos completo.
En este contexto, decenas de prestigiosos científicos y profesores se han pronunciado, mediante un comunicado divulgado el jueves, contra el cierre económico y han sugerido que se siga el modelo sueco, con algunos matices.
Consideran que el cierre económico causa más problemas económicos, sociales y psicológicos de los que causa el virus.
Con el inicio de la pandemia, Suecia se apartó del resto del mundo y mantuvo el país abierto con solo unas pequeñas restricciones, lo que condujo a un número relativamente elevado de muertos, aunque no fue un número muy desproporcionado.
Los firmantes del documento consideran que la política correcta sería centrarse en proteger a los sectores más vulnerables, especialmente las personas de edad avanzada, pero sin cerrar la economía.
El documento revela la existencia de fuertes discrepancias entre la comunidad científica en Israel y en el resto del mundo a la hora de hacer frente a la pandemia.
Suecia no declaró el cierre del país, aunque pidió a sus ciudadanos que mantuvieran la distancia social. Si bien al principio Suecia sufrió las consecuencias más que otros países escandinavos, en los últimos meses el número de infectados suecos ha caído significativamente.´
Justamente lo contrario ha ocurrido en Nueva Zelanda, un país que impuso fuertes restricciones al principio. Esta situación condujo a un número bajo de contagios, pero la segunda ola está siendo más severa.
Los científicos y médicos firmantes del comunicado indican que un cierre completo no detiene la pandemia sino que la retrasa temporalmente, de manera que cuando se levantan las restricciones los contagios se multiplican.
En conclusión, los expertos firmantes consideran que la mejor opción sería dejar que la pandemia inmunice a la población de manera natural, como ocurrió en Suecia.
