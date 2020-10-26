Sudán, también a la cazuela

Sudán ha sido el último país árabe en anunciar la próxima normalización de relaciones con Israel, semanas después de que lo hicieran los Emiratos Árabes Unidos y Bahrein.
El presidente Donald Trump ha dicho que otros cinco países árabes están en lista de espera para abrir embajada en Tel Aviv. Se diría que los americanos no tienen más política exterior que la que les dicta Israel.
Los medios de comunicación hebreos hacen apuestas para adivinar cuál será el siguiente. Unos apuntan a Omán, otros a Qatar, otros a Arabia Saudí, y aún por otros países. Candidatos no faltan.
El Canal 12 de la televisión hebrea dijo el sábado que Arabia Saudí va a esperar hasta después de las elecciones presidenciales del 3 de noviembre, con el fin de hacer un "regalo" al nuevo presiente americano, sea quien sea.
De esta manera el príncipe Mohammad bin Salman intentará establecer una buena relación de compadreo con Joe Biden en el caso de que éste gane las elecciones, como indican las encuestas.
Benjamín Netanyahu no para de decir que lo que está haciendo es cambiar paz por paz. "Paz a cambio de paz", repite una y otra vez.
Esto significa, como bien ha señalado el primer ministro israelí, que su país no está dispuesto a cambiar paz por territorio, el principio que históricamente ha guiado las negociaciones de paz.
Lo que quiere decir que los palestinos y los sirios se van a quedar a dos velas, sin ninguna posibilidad de establecer un estado en los territorios ocupados en la guerra de 1967 o recuperar el Golán.
Y es verdad que el estado palestino está más lejos que nunca. Como dice el refrán: entre todos la mataron y ella sola se murió.
La vergonzosa actitud de mandatarios europeos como Angela Merkel o Emmanuel Macron, y no son los únicos, ha contribuido durante todo el camino para llegar a este final.
Los europeos nunca se han marcado el objetivo de llegar a la paz de una manera injusta pero más justa de lo que nos ha caído encima, y su parálisis absoluta la van a seguir pagando como ya lo vienen haciendo desde hace décadas.
