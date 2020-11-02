Macron y las caricaturas

Este fin de semana el presidente Emmanuel Macron apareció en la pantalla de Aljazeera. Fue él quien solicitó la entrevista para intentar calmar la marejada de los últimos días.

Podía haber elegido varios canales árabes pero escogió justamente el más visto, aunque Aljazeera no haya sido el más complaciente con él estos días. Puede decirse que más bien eligió deliberadamente el canal del enemigo.

Es posible que la respuesta occidental al conflicto no haya agradado mucho a Macron. Los países europeos han procurado guardar la distancia social de dos metros, o más, e incluso el primer ministro de Canadá ha dicho que la libertad de expresión no es ilimitada, unas palabras que no han sentado bien en París. Le Monde las ha calificado de "ambiguas".

En Francia, y especialmente en el mundo árabe, se ha recordado al expresidente Jacques Chirac, cuya posición en otros momentos delicados pero similares, fue bien distinta a la de Macron.

El sábado Macron dijo a Aljazeera: "El gobierno francés no respalda las caricaturas, pero han sido publicadas por un medio independiente, y lo que ha ocurrido es una malinterpretación de mis declaraciones en este asunto".

Sin duda, las protestas en el mundo musulmán y sobre todo el boicot a los productos franceses han forzado a Macron a dar la cara.

Cuando estalló el asunto de las caricaturas, Jacques Chirac hizo una declaración el 8 de febrero de 2006: "En la cuestión de las caricaturas y las reacciones que han provocado en el mundo musulmán, quiero recordar que si la libertad de expresión es uno de los pilares de la república, también hay que basarse en los valores de tolerancia y respeto a todas las creencias".

Y añadió: "Todo lo que pueda ofender las creencias de otros, especialmente las convicciones religiosas, debe evitarse. La libertad de expresión debe ejercitarse con responsabilidad. Condeno todas las provocaciones que puedan suscitar sentimientos".

Esta posición de Chirac, que los musulmanes consideran más moderada y constructiva, se perdió durante el mandato de Sarkozy, y Macron ha seguido la senda de Sarkozy.