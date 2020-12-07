La ruta infernal, del Sahel a Europa

Una de las fronteras de Europa, quizá la más discutida en estos momentos, es la del norte de África, particularmente porosa, que cada año traspasan hacia el continente un gran número de migrantes.
El norte de África limita a su vez con el desierto y el Sahel, una franja que separa el desierto de la sabana, región sumamente inestable, tanto o más que el norte de África, que también preocupa a los dirigentes europeos.
Sobre estas dos regiones versa el libro de Javier Martín que acaba de publicar la editorial Blume, y que lleva por título "No hay tierra sagrada para los vencidos".
Es un libro apasionante que fotografía toda esa zona y va acompañado de retazos de historia contemporánea que ayudan a comprender cómo se ha llegado al presente.
El autor es un experto en el mundo árabe y el norte de África, y el libro rezuma conocimiento de la materia.
Con un lenguaje directo, preciso y certero, Javier Martín nos introduce a los migrantes que poco después cruzarán el Mediterráneo y se plantarán en Europa, si no acaban en el fondo del mar.
Gente que a menudo no tiene nada que perder, resuelta a culminar el sueño europeo sabiendo perfectamente que en cualquier momento puede acabar terriblemente su peregrinación.
Gente que a menudo cae en manos de traficantes y delincuentes, en manos de contrabandistas y asesinos más o menos profesionales y oportunistas que dominan las rutas por donde transitan.
En su penúltima escala llegarán a la ribera mediterránea, donde las mafias no son menos letales que las del desierto, para encontrarse con lo que queda de estados fallidos que tienen su propia dinámica, y que constituyen el enésimo obstáculo que les separa de Europa.
Un periplo que el libro describe con autoridad, permitiendo que nos acerquemos a una de las grandes tragedias del siglo XXI.
