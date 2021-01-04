Carreras ante las elecciones israelíes

Dentro de un mes, el próximo 4 de febrero terminará el plazo para presentar candidaturas con vistas a las elecciones israelíes de marzo.
Es muy posible que en las semanas que vienen veamos corrimientos, carreras y codazos con el fin de ocupar la posición más ventajosa de cara a los comicios.
El panorama que se presenta es distinto al que se ha visto hasta ahora tanto en la derecha como en el llamado centro izquierda.
Benny Gantz, del partido de centro Azul y Blanco, se niega a abandonar la competición a pesar de que los sondeos indican que está al borde de desaparecer y no lograr ningún escaño.
La tragedia de Gantz estaba cantada desde el principio y es muy difícil entender por qué el exjefe del ejército se empañó en suicidarse al aceptar el embaucamiento de Benjamín Netanyahu.
A día de hoy hay más de media docena de particos de centro izquierda que compiten entre sí. Son demasiados partidos para la poca chicha que hay y si algunos de ellos no se unen es muy probable que el descalabro sea monumental.
En la derecha, el hombre nuevo es Gideon Saar, un político que militaba en el sector más radical del Likud y que ha decidido escindirse.
Saar es ambicioso y no traga a Netanyahu. En función de cómo voten los israelíes en marzo, puede convertirse en la bisagra de la Kneset.
En cualquier caso, la derecha, extrema derecha y religiosos constituyen una sólida mayoría en el parlamento, y su ventaja se dispone a aumentar.
Si no ocurre un milagro de grandes proporciones, y nada indica que vaya a ocurrir, la próxima legislatura consolidará las posiciones de Netanyahu con respecto a los palestinos, Irán y todo lo demás.
El mensaje de los electores es claro: no quieren que nada cambie; al contrario, los israelíes son cada día más nacionalistas y religiosos, más radicales y reaccionarios.
