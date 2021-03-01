Biden, Bin Salman y Khashoggi

Con Joe Biden en la Casa Blanca algunas cosas van a cambiar en Oriente Próximo, aunque no hay que ser optimistas.
El problema central de la región, que periódicamente incide en los demás problemas, es la ocupación militar israelí de los territorios árabes, y nada indica que esto vaya a cambiar.
La ocupación envenena toda la región y contamina las relaciones entre los distintos países, como se ve continuamente, además de incidir en Occidente, especialmente en Europa, de tanto en tanto.
En cuanto al caso Jamal Khashoggi, que solo tiene dos años de antigüedad, está por verse lo que puede hacer Biden.
Este fin de semana hemos visto cómo toda una larga serie de países, con Egipto y los Emiratos Árabes Unidos a la cabeza, se han puesto al lado del príncipe Mohammad Bin Salman, que según la CIA ordenó la ejecución del periodista saudí en Estambul.
Aunque Biden ha condenado el asesinato, está por verse si puede ir más lejos de una declaración verbal.
Es posible que adopte algunas medidas de castigo, pero si lo hace, Biden se complicará el futuro en Oriente Próximo, algo que no le interesa.
Con todo, el mensaje que ha enviado el presidente americano es bastante claro en relación con los derechos humanos.
No obstante, respetar los derechos humanos puede conducir al suicidio de los líderes regionales, y ninguno de los implicados quiere cometer suicidio.
Esto sugiere que probablemente se adopten algunos cambios cosméticos de cara a la galería, pero que no se vaya más allá.
El rey Salman tiene 85 años y una salud débil. El verdadero gobernante es el príncipe Mohammad bin Salman, que solo tiene 35 años.
Bin Salman ha mostrado durante los últimos años que es capaz de adoptar medidas reformistas, pero al mismo tiempo ha mostrado unas peligrosas ideas en lo tocante a la política exterior, ideas que han sido apoyadas por los países reaccionarios árabes e Israel.
En el futuro próximo se verá si Biden quiere cargarse a Bin Salman o si le da una segunda oportunidad, aunque para ello el príncipe tendrá que corregir a fondo su política exterior.
