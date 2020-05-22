Recomendación semanal: mujeres artistas

View this post on Instagram

Emily Kame Kingwarreye Works from Australian Private Collections Zug Art Gallery Emily Kame Kngwarreye is one of the most prominent and successful artists in the history of contemporary indigenious Australian art. She only began devoting herself to art when she was in her seventies. This is her first solo show in Europe. The photograph shows Emily and her masterpiece "Earth creation." The photograph is not included in the exhibition. I added it to my post for illustrative purpose only. Photo credit: ABC Australia #emilykamekngwarreye#aboriginalart#kunsthauszug #zugkultur#zugtown#modernpainting#contemporaryart#artcollector#aboriginalartaustralia#museenzug