Recomendación semanal: mujeres artistas

Más recomendaciones para el confinamiento, estéis en la fase que estéis.
- Luo Li Rong (1980) es una artista visual y escultora china. Su trabajo es conocido por sus esculturas de mujeres en movimiento, pero lo cierto es que también se decica al hiper-surrealismo, en su cuenta de Instagram tienen buenos ejemplos.
- Yayoi Kusama (1921) no necesita demasiada presentación. Su obra psicodélica con atributos feministas ha dado la vuelta al mundo varias veces desde los años 50. Su trabajo más afamado hoy (quizás por cercanía en el tiempo) puede que sea el Infinite Mirrored Room-Brilliance of the Souls (2014) del The Broad Museum, en Los Ángeles.
Pero su carrera tiene décadas de creaciones únicas y, a la vez, llena de repeticiones cada una de ellas. Algunos dicen que influyó a Andy Warhol... algunas creemos que directamente la plagió. En su web tienes una recopilación de sus exposiciones a lo largo de toda su vida.
- Emily Kame Kngwarreye (1910-1996) no se dedicó en cuerpo y alma a la pintura hasta que tuvo 80 años. Ochenta. Si esto no te inspira yo ya no sé. Hoy es una de las más figuras más importante del arte indígena en Australia.
Sus pinturas expresionistas están impresas hoy incluso en aviones de la compañía Qantas.
- Bertha Wegmann. (1847-1926) Una de mis retratistas favoritas es esta suiza que pasó la mayor parte de su vida en Copenhague, donde murió. Como muestra, este retrato que le hizo a su hermana, Anna Seekamp.
He encontrado en Instagram la foto que una visitante del SMK le hizo al extracto del lienzo con del detalle de la madeja. Se quedó prendada como nosotras ahora mismo:
- Gerður Helgadóttir (1928 - 1975) fue una escultora y vidriera islandesa. Su obra más destacada son las vidrieras que hizo para iglesias de su país, pero lo cierto es que más allá de este trabajo con vidrio y plomo, dedicó gran parte de su vida a la escultura. Aquí se pueden dar una vuelta por el museo que recoge su obra.
Sólo recordarte que estas semanas atrás te he hecho varios posts con contenido y recomendaciones feministas: series, pelis, documentales, libros, música, instagramers feministas, ensayos, vídeo entrevistas a feministas históricas y hasta charlas TEDx.
Escucha el último programa de Radiojaputa.
Cada lunes un nuevo capítulo en publico.es
