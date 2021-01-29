Recomendación semanal: una serie brasileña para ver subtitulada

Siempre que en esta sección recomiendo series o películas, lo hago hablando de su versión original subtitulada al castellano. De hecho, no estoy segura de que sigan siendo recomendables en su versión doblada, más bien sospecho que muchas no lo son.
Es el caso de "Buenos días, Verônica", la serie brasileña de Netflix de la que os hablo hoy, si os animáis a verla, hacedlo con subtítulos, porque la trama de la serie no es novedosa, pero la interpretación, el sonido y hasta el silencio de esta serie te atrapan. El portugués, además, no es un idioma incomprensible para las hispanohablantes, además de bonito, es muy intuitivo.
Sin hacer spoilers, ya que esto ocurre al principio del primer episodio, podemos decir que comienza con el suicidio en una mujer en la comisaría donde trabaja Verônica Torres (Tainá Müller), la que será protagonista de la serie, quien queda muy impactada por el suceso y se va a negar a que sus superiores archiven el caso como un simple suicidio. Verônica peleará para que se llegue al fondo de lo ocurrido y se investigue quién podría haber llevado a la mujer a ese final. La agente se obsesiona con la última frase que pronunció la mujer antes de morir: "el amor ideal no existe".
Y con algo de spoiler:
La serie no se quedará anclada en este caso, sino que se bifurcará inevitablemente en dos, siendo el segundo el principal. La corrupción en Brasil, la violencia machista y la sumisión de las mujeres al mito del amor romántico (con la violencia que esto conlleva para nosotras) serán los temas protagonistas en esta serie que, por ahora, tiene solo una temporada de ocho capítulos.
